Sunderland have now agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea attacker Marc Guiu.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the 19-year-old will join Sunderland on a season-long loan. He has been given permission to complete his medical with the newly promoted English club.

The former Barcelona prodigy was also a target for Leeds United, but Sunderland have now beaten them to his signature. They need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit, and the 19-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a place in the Sunderland starting lineup next season.

Sunderland needed Marc Guiu

Sunderland will be hoping to perform well in the Premier League and aim to survive in the top flight. They need to strengthen their squad further, and the young attacker will be a useful addition. The 19-year-old will be hungry to prove himself at the highest level and will look to return to Chelsea as a better player next summer. Regular opportunities at Sunderland could bring out the best in him. He will need to work hard in training and convince the coaching staff to give him chances next season.

Leeds need to sign an attacker

Meanwhile, Leeds will need to improve their attacking unit as well. It will be interesting to see if they move on to other targets, as they need to strengthen their squad to survive in the Premier League next season. They have been active in the market, but more attacking depth would be ideal. The 19-year-old would likely have struggled for regular game time at Chelsea, and the move to Sunderland could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see if he can make the most of the opportunity and continue his development.

