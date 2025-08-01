Reece James #24 of Chelsea FC lifts the trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on securing the services of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer, but they need to free up some space in their squad first.

According to BILD, the Netherlands International will cost them £60 million this summer, and Chelsea need to get rid of players like Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Armando Broja before they can sign the 22-year-old.

Can Chelsea get a deal for Xavi Simons across the line?

Chelsea are yet to submit an official offer for the player, even though they have a broad agreement over a potential move. It remains to be seen whether they can get rid of their fringe players and get the transfer across the line. The 22-year-old was outstanding in Germany last season, and Simons could prove to be an excellent addition for Chelsea.

He is capable of slotting into the number ten role, as well as the flanks. He will open up defences with his flair, passing and vision. He will also look to find the back of the net with consistency. Simons scored 11 goals and picked up eight assists last season.

Chelsea need someone like Simons

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. He needs more support in the attack, and signing the highly talented Netherlands International would be a wise decision. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football right now, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker as well. He would get to test himself at a higher level, and regular football in England could help him develop further.

Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his world-class potential.