Randal Kolo Muani #20 of Juventus FC reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani is expected to leave the club permanently during the summer transfer window, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

According to a report from Italian publication Tuttosport, they have intensified discussions to sign the 26-year-old striker in the last few hours, and they have the resources to pay €50 million for him.

Manchester United have looked at Kolo Muani as well.

Kolo Muani needs to sort out his future

The French international does not have a future at PSG, and they will look to sell him. If Tottenham come forward with the proposal, they are unlikely to stand in his way. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can wrap up the move quickly.

The striker was on loan at Italian club Juventus last season, and he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for them. There have been rumours that they could look to sign the player as well. However, they might not be able to compete with Tottenham financially.

The North London outfit needs another goal scorer on the side, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he will help out creatively as well. He is also versatile enough to operate across the front three.

Spurs tried to sign Kolo Muani in January as well.

Randal Kolo Muani needs a fresh start

The player is at the peak of his career right now, and he needs to join a club where he will play regularly. If Tottenham can provide him with gametime assurance, they are likely to be an attractive destination for him. They have an exciting project, and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season as well.

Tottenham have the bones of a very good and they have a quality manager like Thomas Frank as well. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad this summer and bounce back strongly next season.