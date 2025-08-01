Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

West Ham United, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace are all keen on a move for Mateus Fernandes from Southampton.

However, the player might turn down the chance to return to the Premier League, as per TEAMtalk. All three clubs have enquired about the Portuguese midfielder, but he is also attracting interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid, making the opportunity to join them quite exciting for the 21-year-old. It remains to be seen what he decides.

The player is valued at £20 million, and the three English clubs have the finances to pay his fee. Fernandes could be an excellent acquisition for all three sides. He is capable of operating both in a deeper role and in a more advanced midfield position. He possesses all the qualities needed to develop into a complete central midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes would be a quality addition

Despite Southampton’s relegation last season, Fernandes impressed with his performances in the Premier League. He has the qualities to play in the top flight, and it remains to be seen where he will end up. The midfielder needs to join a club where he will play regularly; sitting on the bench at a big club would not be beneficial. He must choose his next move carefully.

All three clubs could use Fernandes

West Ham, Leeds, and Crystal Palace all need more quality in midfield, and he is likely to get plenty of opportunities with them. Should he continue his development with regular football in the top flight, he will have the chance to join elite clubs in the future. For now, he should focus on his growth and join a club offering the right environment for it. Meanwhile, Southampton will hope to recoup as much as possible from his departure to improve their squad and fight for promotion next season. They are likely to lose several key players this summer.

