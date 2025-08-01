Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper this summer, and they are interested in Botafogo star John Victor.

According to a report from Football Insider, they have submitted a £10 million offer for the 29-year-old. He was outstanding during the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, and it is no surprise that West Ham are interested in the experienced goalkeeper.

West Ham need someone like Victor

The Hammers have made their official move for the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Botafogo. The Brazilian outfit are already looking at alternatives.

The 29-year-old will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It will be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in European football. He’s at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move on and try out a new challenge.

Alphonse Areola was quite error-prone last season, and West Ham need an upgrade on the French goalkeeper. Signing the Brazilian would be a wise decision. If they can sign him for £10 million, it would represent an excellent bargain.

John Victor is a player in demand

Meanwhile, the player is thought to be on the radar of PSG and Atletico Madrid as well. They are undoubtedly more attractive destinations for the player, but they are yet to come forward with official offers to sign him. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can wrap up the move quickly.

Manchester United were interested in Victor as well.

They had a disappointing season last time out, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Improving the key areas of their squad will be a priority for them in the market. A new goalkeeper could make a huge difference for them at the back next season. It remains to be seen whether Botafogo are willing to accept £10 million for their star player.