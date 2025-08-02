“We are ready. We have the money” – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s message to Alexander Isak

Newcastle's Alexander Isak is a target for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga is clearly not over yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Liverpool made an official bid for Isak to send a clear message to the Newcastle United striker.

A report from BBC Sport suggested that Liverpool were not optimistic about being able to sign Isak after their bid was rejected by the Magpies.

However, Romano suggested that this is not the case, with LFC seeing this as part of the “game”.

Romano described the Reds’ message as being that they are ready to make an important offer for Isak and that they have the money to do so.

Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool major hope over signing Alexander Isak

“Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak,” Romano said.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say this is the price. Newcastle didn’t say let’s negotiate again next week. Newcastle didn’t say the player is untouchable. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, (it) would be pointless to go and send bids every day every hour for Isak.

“But internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window. Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

Romano added: “Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

Alexander Isak to Liverpool could end the title race before it even begins

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world, so the prospect of him lining up alongside Mohamed Salah at Liverpool will fill the rest of the Premier League with dread.

Alexander Isak stats Games Goals 2022/23 27 10 2023/24 40 25 2024/25 42 27

The 25-year-old has 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle, and one imagines he could be even more prolific in an even better team.

Arsenal have strengthened up front with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but Liverpool would surely blow the Gunners out of the water in this year’s title race if they land Isak.