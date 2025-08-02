The new Arsenal figure who’s made a big impression on the training ground

Mikel Arteta speaking at a press conference (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new coach Gabriel Heinze has reportedly made quite an impression on the training ground during pre-season.

The Argentine, who played as a defender for big clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, is seemingly quite a vocal figure as a coach.

Arteta brought Heinze in this summer as a new inclusion on his team, with the 47-year-old previously having worked as a manager for the likes of Newell’s Old Boys and Atlanta United.

It will be interesting to see what he can bring to Arsenal, but the Athletic make it sound like he’s really making himself heard with the way he communicates in training.

How is Gabriel Heinze’s style going down at Arsenal?

The reporter James McNicholas does admit, however, that Heinze’s methods seem to be a little harder for some of the players to get used to, even if there are also a few who appreciate the direct approach.

“Heinze has spent significant time working on defensive strategy with Lewis-Skelly,” the report reads.

“The new assistant coach has made a big impression on the training ground — he is forthright, direct and frequently loud. Certain players relish that coaching style; for others, it requires some adjustment.”

Arsenal chasing success with new-look personnel

Heinze brings a change of personnel to Arteta’s staff, which can be good for keeping things fresh behind the scenes.

As well as that, it’s also a new-look Arsenal squad after the departures of big names like Thomas Partey and Jorginho, with new signings Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Cristhian Mosquera coming in.

AFC haven’t won a trophy for five years, so they’ll be desperate to improve after three consecutive seasons of finishing second in the Premier League.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Tottenham in their last friendly, and are preparing for Emirates Cup matches next against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao.