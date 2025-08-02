A detailed view of scarves featuring Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to send Yasin Ozcan on loan to Belgian club Anderlecht this summer.

The player arrived at the West Midlands club in July and agreed a long-term contract with them until 2030. The 19-year-old joined Aston Villa on a pre-contract agreement back in February, and the transfer was worth around €7 million upfront.

Aston Villa have allowed him to join Anderlecht on loan, and if they trigger the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season, the defender would end up leaving the West Midlands club without making a single competitive appearance.

The Belgian outfit have an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026. It will be interesting to see how the 19-year-old performs in Belgium next season.

Why did Aston Villa sign Ozcan?

According to a report from the New York Times, the defender was scouted by the Aston Villa recruitment team as an option to boost their PSR compliance. They are looking to bring in young and cheap players only to sell them quickly for profit.

If they end up selling the 19-year-old to the Belgian club, it will boost the accounts and help them stay in line with the financial regulations.

Yasin Ozcan needs regular game time

Ozcan will be looking to play regularly next season, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as an important player for Anderlecht. They are one of the biggest clubs in Belgium, and they could offer him the opportunity to fight for trophies as well.

The 19-year-old needs to focus on his development, and he needs to play every week. Sitting on the bench at Aston Villa would not have benefited him. The loan move could be ideal for him.