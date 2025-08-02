FC Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick looks on before the preseason friendly. (Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks, but it will not be easy for Barcelona to get the deal done. Manchester United are keen on Jackson as well.

Chelsea to sell Nicolas Jackson?

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea will demand a substantial amount of money for the striker. He has been a useful player for them, even though he has not been able to score goals consistently. He is a versatile attacker and a hard-working player who could be very useful for Chelsea going forward.

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole claimed last season that Jackson is “at the height of his game”.

Even though they have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, they are in no hurry to get rid of the former La Liga striker. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The opportunity to join Barcelona will be attractive for the striker. He will know that he is not a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, and the opportunity to return to Spain, with one of the biggest clubs in the world, will be exciting.

Barcelona could use Jackson

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Jackson would be a quality addition. He knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Barcelona managed to win La Liga last season, but they will be disappointed with the way they are Champions League campaign fizzled out. They will look to make amends in the upcoming campaign and do well in Europe as well. They need more depth on the side, and the Chelsea attacker could be a handy option.