Deal “imminent” – Chelsea schedule new round of talks to finalise transfer for “exceptional” attacker

Xavi Simons to Chelsea looks to be edging closer (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to be edging closer to finalising the transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has posted about the Simons situation on X, saying that it looks like the Netherlands international’s departure from Leipzig now looks imminent.

He has also added that Chelsea have scheduled a new round of talks to try to get the deal done, while Simons is currently out of Leipzig’s squad for a pre-season friendly taking place today.

See below for the full info as it looks like the Blues are getting closer to landing a superb young talent…

Chelsea want to close Xavi Simons transfer “very soon”

?? #Xavi Simons is also not in the squad for RB Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta Bergamo today. Reason: His imminent departure from Leipzig. Chelsea want to close the deal very soon, with a new round of talks scheduled. #CFC@philipphinze24 @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/efD2pZDcp0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 2, 2025

Plettenberg said: “#Xavi Simons is also not in the squad for RB Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta Bergamo today. Reason: His imminent departure from Leipzig. Chelsea want to close the deal very soon, with a new round of talks scheduled.”

This follows Simons also making it clear on social media that he wants to leave Leipzig, having removed the club from his Instagram bio.

It certainly seems inevitable that Simons will be a Chelsea player very soon, in what will surely have to go down as one of the top signings of the whole summer.

What “exceptional” Xavi Simons can bring to Chelsea

Simons has previously been described by Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund as “exceptional” (as quoted by Buli news), and it’s certainly true that he’s long been very highly regarded around Europe.

The 22-year-old can play out wide or as a central attacking midfielder, so there should be plenty of room for him to make an impact in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Simons contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for club and country last season, and if he can replicate that in the Premier League then he’ll surely go down as a superb addition.