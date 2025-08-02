Agent blocks another move as Man United transfer target only wants the Premier League

Douglas Luiz in action for Juventus against Torino
Douglas Luiz in action for Juventus against Torino (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The agents of Juventus central midfielder Douglas Luiz reportedly seem to be behind a potential transfer to Fenerbahce falling through.

According to Alfredo Pedulla of Football Italia, there had been a clear signal from Jose Mourinho that Fenerbahce should make an offer to sign Luiz from Juve this summer.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Brazilian during his single season at Juventus, but it seems his representatives aren’t keen on the option of going to Turkey.

Instead, Pedulla’s report states that Luiz’s main ambition is a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest looking like a serious option.

Douglas Luiz could be on his way to Nottingham Forest but has also been linked with Manchester United

Douglas Luiz smiles as he arrives with the Juventus squad at the Club World Cup
Douglas Luiz smiles as he arrives with the Juventus squad at the Club World Cup (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As well as Forest, it could be that Manchester United will be one to watch, as Football Insider recently linked the former Aston Villa man with a move to Old Trafford.

Luiz shone during his time at Villa Park and it makes sense that he could be seen as a tempting option for Man Utd, who could do with an upgrade on the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has also reported on the Red Devils being in the market for a new midfielder if the opportunity arises…

Romano did not mention Luiz, but the 27-year-old makes sense as someone who could be available and who could do a good job for United in that area of the pitch.

Douglas Luiz to head back to England to revive his career?

It’s slightly surprising that Luiz hasn’t been able to show his best form for Juventus, but it may be that he just needs to try reviving his career back in English football.

Forest would be making quite the statement if they could bring him in, and one imagines most MUFC fans would also be pretty happy with this potential deal.

There’ll also likely be many Villa fans who wish Luiz had never left, so could they perhaps be tempted to take him back?

