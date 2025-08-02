Sources: Aston Villa ready to hold talks over €40m transfer but Man City also interested

Gabriel Sara in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are understood to be ready to enter into talks over a potential transfer deal for Galatasaray central midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Sources with links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Sara has plenty of interest in the Premier League this summer, and that he could move for around €40m.

Galatasaray would rather not sell, one source told us, but there is the sense among those familiar with the situation that they’d be prepared to let the 26-year-old leave for the right price.

CaughtOffside understands Villa’s interest is currently the most advanced, but Manchester City also like the player, as do other English top flight teams like Everton, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Gabriel Sara becomes top transfer target for Aston Villa

It seems Villa are keen to strengthen in midfield this summer, and Sara is one of the options high up on their list.

Concrete negotiations have not started yet, but it’s anticipated that Villa could soon step up their efforts to bring Sara to Villa Park.

However, there seems to be a significant gap between Villa and Galatasaray in terms of the player’s valuation.

Multiple sources confirmed to CaughtOffside that AVFC currently view Sara as being worth more like €20m, so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be struck with their Turkish counterparts.

What could Sara bring to Premier League clubs?

Sara is capable of playing an advanced midfield role, but also has the strengths to play a box-to-box role.

Villa could do with someone like that in their squad as they arguably never really replaced Douglas Luiz after selling him to Juventus last summer.

Man City, meanwhile, will also be an interesting one to watch as they could perhaps also benefit from more options in the middle of the park, whilst perhaps also being more likely to be able to afford Galatasaray’s asking price.