“Completed his medical” – Fabrizio Romano says star on brink of signing for Chelsea “today”

Jorrel Hato is closing in on a move to Chelsea (Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Chelsea look to be on the brink of completing the transfer of talented young Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are closing in on Hato, who has already completed his medical and who is set to sign his contract with the west London giants today.

Hato has shown immense potential in his career so far, operating well as both a centre-back and a left-back.

It remains to be seen what role he’ll end up filling at Chelsea, but the main thing for now is that his move is nearly all done, according to Romano in his post on X below…

?? Jorrel Hato completed his medical and signs a seven year deal at Chelsea today. ?? pic.twitter.com/LBs6M9ROFh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2025

Romano said: “Jorrel Hato completed his medical and signs a seven year deal at Chelsea today.”

Jorrel Hato looks set to become a key player for Chelsea

Although Hato is only 19, he’s already quite experienced after becoming a key player for Ajax in recent times.

The Netherlands international has over 100 appearances for the senior Ajax team under his belt, and six senior international caps.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea primarily see Hato as a left-back, even though he’s also played well in central defence…

Chelsea view Jorrel Hato as a left-back first and foremost. They agree with former Ajax coach Francesco Farioli, who moved him from centre-back.?? ?? Farioli: “Jorrel started as a central defender, but under our guidance he became a full-back at national team level. This kind of… pic.twitter.com/2cpGRsaagn — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2025

Hato will be up against Marc Cucurella for a place in Enzo Maresca’s starting line up, so that might mean it’s initially tricky for him to start games week in, week out.

In truth, CFC arguably need a new central defender more, with Hato looking potentially like a significant upgrade on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has had a pretty poor injury record during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s busy summer continues

Hato to Chelsea is close, and they might not be done with their spending yet.

See below as Romano has also posted about Chelsea continuing to target Xavi Simons, who is not training with RB Leipzig as he looks to force his way out of the club…

??? EXCL: Xavi Simons did not train with RB Leipzig group on Friday… and he’s not expected to be part of the squad today. His decision is clearly oriented to Chelsea move, after deleting Leipzig from Instagram bio. Negotiations at advanced stages between Chelsea and Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/pZD5m6itkD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2025

Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to sign Simons, and it would be superb business for the Blues if they could land two of these outstanding young Dutch talents.

These deals would follow other exciting signings such as Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens that have already come in this summer.