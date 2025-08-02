Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz this summer.

He’s not the only option on their wish list. According to Graeme Bailey on Leeds United News, Leeds are keeping tabs on the Everton striker Beto as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Leeds keen on Beto

Bailey said: “From what I’m told, I still don’t think Beto’s completely off Leeds’ list and off the table. “I still think Everton are looking at other strikers as well, so if they brought another one in, Beto might still be an option. “I wouldn’t rule him out at all. He’s still on the radar and a work in progress still, even if he’s not Leeds’ first-choice.”

Leeds need attacking depth

It is no secret that they need a quality striker this summer. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad in order to do well in the top flight. They will look to do well in the Premier League next season and establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They will not want to fight for survival and come back down to the Championship.

They need to add goals and creativity in the final third, and players like Muniz could prove to be useful acquisitions. Muniz has been outstanding for Fulham, and there is no doubt that he would improve them going forward. However, Fulham are currently locked in talks with the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to sign a new deal.

On the other hand, Beto has been an important player for Everton, and it seems unlikely that they will sanction his departure. They have already lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can come forward with a suitable offer for the 27-year-old striker in the coming weeks.