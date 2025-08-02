(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for the former Burnley captain Josh Brownhill.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent, and he has been linked with clubs like West Ham United as well. It will be interesting to see if Leicester City can get the deal done.

They have reportedly approached the player with a contract proposal, according to FourFourTwo. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to join them. Leicester will be desperate to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and they will look to do well in the Championship next season. Brown Hill could prove to be a quality edition for them.

He managed to score 18 goals and provide six assists in the Championship last season, and signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Josh Brownhill would be a superb addition

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has urged Leicester City to sign the former Burnley star. He believes that Brownhill would not only be a quality player for the Foxes, but he would also be one of the leaders in the dressing room.

“I think Josh Brownhill would be a fantastic signing for Leicester,” stated Hendrie on FLW. “I think you just have to look at the numbers that he put up in the Championship and it does speak volumes. “I think when a top club is sort of sniffing around, you know the calibre of player that you’re bringing in. “Josh is a strong leader as well, and you’d think it’s a massive signing for them. “I think on the whole, where they’re at during this moment in time, losing a few big players, you need someone who’s going to come in and be a bit of a leader in the dressing room. “With players like Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady leaving the club, it’s important to replace that. I think this would be a real big coup for Leicester City.”

Can the Foxes convince Brownhill?

He knows what it takes to compete at a high level consistently, and he could help Leicester City secure promotion next season. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

The opportunity to join clubs like West Ham will be quite exciting for the midfielder as well. He might prefer to move to the top flight at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if the London club comes forward with an offer for him.