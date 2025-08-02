BBC reveal Liverpool’s stance on Alexander Isak transfer after seeing £110m bid rejected

Alexander Isak and a Liverpool FC flag (Photo by George Wood, Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly be set to give up on pursuing the transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after seeing a bid rejected.

According to a surprise claim by BBC Sport, the Reds now seem to think a deal for Isak may be impossible this summer, with Newcastle holding out for £150m for the Sweden international.

The report claims Liverpool have seen a £110m offer rejected by Newcastle, and it seems the Premier League champions may not pursue this any further.

While it seems slightly surprising that Liverpool would make one big bid but not go any further, it now looks like this deal may indeed be off.

What next for Alexander Isak after failed Liverpool bid?

Isak is one of the finest centre-forwards in world football and would have been a dream signing for Liverpool.

Perhaps this is just a negotiating tactic from LFC, who may feel they’re in a strong position due to Isak currently being AWOL from Newcastle’s pre-season squad.

Sky Sports have been among the outlets to report that the 25-year-old is currently training with his former club Real Sociedad as he seems determined to get out of Newcastle.

If Isak continues to push like this, then Liverpool might feel that will force Newcastle to eventually lower their asking price and accept a more realistic fee.

Do Liverpool even need Alexander Isak?

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike as a new striker this summer, so the strong interest in adding Isak as well is perhaps a little surprising.

At the same time, though, Isak is a proven Premier League player and one of the best in the world, while Ekitike is probably seen more as a player for the future.

If someone like Isak is serious about moving, then it makes sense for Liverpool to see if they can get a deal done, as he would undoubtedly take Arne Slot’s side up a level.