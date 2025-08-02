Liverpool & Euro giants discussing £15m midfielder transfer deal

Arne Slot and the Liverpool FC logo (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Lyon are reportedly in talks over a potential £15m deal that would see Reds defensive midfielder Tyler Morton move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Morton has barely featured for the Liverpool first-team in his career at Anfield so far, making only 14 appearances in total, only two of which have come in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City but now looks set to leave permanently for a move to Lyon, according to Sky Sports.

This is a slightly surprising move for Morton, who hasn’t exactly looked like someone ready to start playing regularly for a major European club, but it seems Lyon are prepared to gamble on him in what is ultimately also looking like quite a cheap deal.

Can Tyler Morton find his best form at Lyon?

Lyon clearly see potential in Morton, so perhaps it would be unwise to write him off just yet.

The England Under-21 international might well find that he just needs more opportunities to play at the highest level, so the move to France could be good for his development.

We’ve seen more and more in recent years that some young English players need to move abroad to get the chance to play more first-team football.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens have all done well in spells at Borussia Dortmund, while Angel Gomes shone at Lille after leaving Manchester United earlier in his career.

Morton might not have been good enough for LFC just yet, but it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Lyon and if it ends up earning him a big move back to the Premier League at some point later in his career.

Liverpool have made plenty of changes to their squad this summer, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong joining as new signings, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher have left.