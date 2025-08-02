Liverpool approach Euro giants over another world class attacker signing alongside Isak

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid has been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Real Madrid to ask about Rodrygo Goes’ transfer situation.

The Reds have shown huge ambition in the transfer market this summer and they may not be finished yet.

The main story at the moment is Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as per BBC Sport and others, but it seems Rodrygo is also on the agenda.

See below as Spanish journalist Siro Lopez has spoken out on the Rodrygo situation, naming Liverpool as suitors for the Brazil international.

“The information I received on Sunday was that Liverpool had at least spoken with Madrid about the amount they could move Rodrygo’s deal in,” he said.

He added: “His situation at Real Madrid is uncomfortable … then they have an obligation to talk to Liverpool and to talk to anyone who calls them.”

Liverpool’s extraordinary attacking revamp

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to bolster their attacking options, and it seems that Isak and Rodrygo could still follow.

Even if Rodrygo hasn’t always been a regular starter in his time at the Bernabeu, he has a good reputation after often contributing to their success in recent years.

The 24-year-old finished last season with 16 goals and eight assists in total, and one imagines he could get even better numbers than that with more playing time.

With Luis Diaz recently leaving Anfield to join Bayern Munich, Rodrygo could make sense as an ideal replacement.

Ekitike can also play there, though, and might end up doing so if Isak comes in as Arne Slot’s main centre-forward.

Wirtz could probably also fill in on the left-hand side, but looks more suited to a central role, while Cody Gakpo is another player who can fill a variety of positions in the front three.