Manchester United are interested in securing the signature of the French international attacker Randal Kolo Muani from PSG.

According to a report from Le Parisien, the striker is not a part of Luis Enrique’s plans, and he will be sold this summer.

Kolo Muani is a player in demand

Manchester United are monitoring his situation, and they will face competition from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report claims that Tottenham tried to sign the player last winter, and they are keen on securing Kolo Muani’s signature this summer as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.

The striker was on at the Italian club Juventus last season, and he scored 10 goals for them. He needs to sort out his long-term future, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a useful acquisition for all three clubs.

All three clubs could use Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United need an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Both players were quite underwhelming last season, and they have not been able to score goals consistently. On the other hand, Newcastle were overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals, and the Swedish International wants to exit the club now. They will need to replace him this summer.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they have paid a club record fee to sign Dominic Solanke, but the England International failed to score goals consistently last season. He had a decent season, but Tottenham need more goals in the attack. The French international could share the goalscoring burden with Solanki.

Kolo Muani has proven his quality in the Bundesliga in the past, and he will look to get back to that level once again. The move to the Premier League could be the fresh start he needs.