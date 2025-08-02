Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot talks to media at the post match press conference. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, but they have had an offer for the player rejected recently.

There have been rumours that Liverpool will not return with an improved offer for the player because of the way their initial proposal was rejected.

Liverpool will return for Alexander Isak

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has now rubbished such speculations, claiming that Liverpool have not made their final offer for the player and they will come back with an increased offer.

The development will excite the Liverpool fans, and they will hope that the club can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, he has also confirmed that the striker is returning to the United Kingdom and he will resume training with Newcastle United and hold a meeting with Eddie Howe over his future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He said on YouTube: “Alexander Isak will meet with Eddie Howe. Obviously if Sesko comes in that will allow Isak to go. Liverpool will come back in with an increased bid, all this nonsense that Liverpool have made their final bid. They have not made their final bid.”

Newcastle keen on Benjamin Sesko as Isak replacement

Newcastle are probably waiting to find a quality replacement before sanctioning his departure. They are working hard to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The Slovenian could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Newcastle. He has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in England as well.

Meanwhile, Isak has been the best striker in the league over the last 12 months, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done. They are prepared to break the British transfer record to sign the player. The striker has already made it clear that he wants to join the Premier League champions, and he will hope that the two clubs can work out an agreement quickly.