Son Heung-min announces Tottenham exit as Fabrizio Romano names likely transfer destination

Son Heung-min applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has somewhat surprisingly announced his plan to leave the club this summer.

Although there had been some speculation about the South Korea international’s future in recent times, Son has taken the surprise decision to make a public announcement about his future.

A report from football.london collected every word Son said as he spoke about his decision to leave Spurs, while Fabrizio Romano has reported that a move to the MLS is considered his most likely next destination.

Son has spent ten years at Tottenham, and featured in some of their pre-season games this summer, but it now seems he’s coming towards the end of his time in north London.

??? BREAKING: Heung-min Son has decided to leave Tottenham this summer. The player has informed Spurs management and also new manager Thomas Frank. Negotiations underway with MLS side LAFC after he wad also approached by Saudi clubs in May. MLS, most likely destination. ?? pic.twitter.com/ud1aDBGIas — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2025

What Son Heung-min said about his decision to leave Tottenham

Speaking at a press conference, Son said: “Before we start, I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club this summer. Respectfully, this club is helping me to make my decision. I just want to share this before we start.”

He added: “It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. I have spent 10 years at Tottenham. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge.

“I’m grateful the club have respected my decision and wish Spurs well for the next season.”

Son to leave Spurs as a club legend

Son will undoubtedly leave THFC as one of their modern greats and a club legend after a terrific career in English football.

The 33-year-old has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances for Tottenham, and finally got his hands on silverware last season with that victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

At his peak, Son was one of the top attacking players in Europe and surely could have played for even bigger clubs, but stayed loyal to Spurs.