Regis Le Bris, Head Coach of Sunderland reacts during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli during the summer transfer window.

The player has done quite well for the outfit, and he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could be a quality acquisition for Sunderland if they manage to get the deal done. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve.

Sunderland could use Adli

They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the Bayer Leverkusen star will help them open up deep defences and find the back of the net. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player as well. He has shown his ability in German football, and he will look to make his mark in England now. Sunderland have been quite active in the market so far, and they are looking to improve multiple areas of their squad.

They have already secured an agreement to sign Granit Xhaka from the German club, and it seems that they are looking to reunite him with his teammate, as per Julien Laurens.

Can Sunderland convince Amine Adli?

Adli has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. Sunderland need to act quickly to get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club.

The attacking midfielder might feel that he should join a bigger club, where he will be able to fight for trophies, but the move to Sunderland would not be a bad option for him. If he manages to impress in the Premier League with them, he will be able to secure a big move in the future. He has previously won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen, and he will want to win trophies.

