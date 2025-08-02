A Manchester United flag is seen in the surrounding area prior to a UEFA Europa League match (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer window.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Manchester United are prepared to sell the player for a fee of £30 million this summer. Talks are currently underway with clubs keen on the player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 22-year-old has not been able to live up to expectations since the £72 million move from Atalanta. Hojlund has scored just 26 goals in 95 appearances for Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund needs to move on

Manchester United are now prepared to sell him at a huge loss this summer. They are in desperate need of a quality striker, and the departure of Hojlund will help them bring in quality additions. Meanwhile, the Denmark International will be keen to get his career back on track, and a fresh start could be ideal for him.

He has been linked with a return to Italy, and moving back to his comfort zone could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

£30 million is a reasonable asking price for the player, and he has the potential to justify the investment in future. Hojlund will look to get his career back on track, and he needs to play regularly. He will probably hope to join a competitive team where he will be able to push for trophies.

Man United need an upgrade on Hojlund

Manchester United have improved the attacking unit with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Signing a reliable striker could complete the front three for the foreseeable future. They have been heavily linked with Benjamin Sesko.

It will be interesting to see who they end up with. They must look to plug the gaps in their side if they want to bounce back strongly next season. They will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League, and they will hope to fight for trophies as well.