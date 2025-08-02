Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The player has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool as well. However, a report from Fichajes claims that the two clubs have cooled their interest in the player.

Tottenham remain keen on securing his signature, and they intensified contact with his representatives to convince him of their project. Real Madrid will hold out for a fee of €90 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay.

It is no surprise that Arsenal and Liverpool have cooled their interest in the player. Arsenal have recently signed Viktor Gyokeres, and they are keen on adding Eberechi Eze to the squad as well.

On the other hand, Liverpool are pursuing a move for Alexander Isak after signing Hugo Ekitike recently.

Spurs need someone like Rodrygo Goes

They need more quality in the attacking unit. Dominic Solanke scored just 9 goals in the Premier League last season, and they need more quality and cutting edge upfront. In addition to that, Son Heung-min is all set to leave the club. They will need to replace a dynamic attacker like him, and the Brazilian certainly fits the profile. He is capable of slotting into the wide areas as well as centrally. He is not a key player for Real Madrid anymore, and sitting on the bench at the Spanish club is unlikely to benefit him. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the player of their ambitions.

The Brazilian is an elite talent

The 24-year-old is a world-class talent, and he could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. He has the technical attributes to thrive in English football, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable. He has won multiple league titles and Champions League trophies during his time at the Spanish club.

Tottenham are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and they need players with his experience and quality.