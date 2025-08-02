Mikel Arteta has already been fine-tuning new tactics to suit Arsenal summer signing

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Viktor Gyokeres greeting the Arsenal fans ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle
Viktor Gyokeres greeting the Arsenal fans ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly already begun adjusting his team’s playing style in pre-season training this summer in order to make sure to get the best out of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international striker has just joined the Gunners from Sporting Lisbon, and will be expected to give Arteta’s side something very different up front.

Kai Havertz has been Arsenal’s main striker in the last couple of years, but it’s debatable if it’s even his best position.

The Germany international would tend to drop back into an attacking midfield role and get involved in the link-up, but Gyokeres is nothing like that, according to the Athletic.

Arsenal will have to change to suit Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres may only be one player, but his scoring record in Portugal suggests he’s one player who’s worth adapting your tactics for.

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old scored a stunning 97 goals in just 102 games for Sporting and it’s now Arteta’s job to ensure he can be as prolific in English football.

The Athletic suggest Arsenal will now try to play more directly, making the most of Gyokeres’ running off the ball by playing quickly between the lines more often.

After so many problems scoring goals last season, Arsenal fans will certainly be glad if these changes prove successful.

Can Gyokeres succeed in the Premier League?

Gyokeres is something of a late bloomer, and there might be some Arsenal fans who are concerned about his lack of experience in the Premier League.

The Swede previously shone in the Championship with Coventry City, but leading the line for a big name like Arsenal, a team challenging for the Premier League title, will obviously be very different.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks ongoing: Man United ready to sell first-team ace at a loss of £42m
Xavi Simons in action, Chelsea logo and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Deal “imminent” – Chelsea schedule new round of talks to finalise transfer for “exceptional” attacker
Report: Tottenham intensify contacts to sign €90m-rated star linked with Arsenal & Liverpool

We’ve seen mixed results for players who’ve moved from the Portuguese top flight to England’s, with Bruno Fernandes, Ederson, Luis Diaz and Ruben Dias doing very well.

However, Darwin Nunez was a prolific striker for Benfica and then struggled for Liverpool, while Fabio Vieira looked an exciting talent at Porto but struggled at Arsenal.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *