West Ham United are interested in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey during the summer transfer window.

The talented young midfielder has a bright future ahead of himself, but he needs to join a club where he will play regularly. He has been a squad player for Aston Villa, and he needs to leave them in search of regular playing time.

Tottenham have been linked with Ramsey as well.

Asking price has been set for Ramsey

According to journalist Tom Collomosse from The Daily Mail, West Ham are hoping to sign the player, and they will have to pay around £30-40 million for the midfielder.

Ramsey is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could easily justify the investment in future. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for West Ham. They need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park.

Jacob Ramsey would improve West Ham

Ramsey is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He has technical attributes to operate on the flanks as well. His versatility will be a huge bonus for West Ham if they can sign him. They have lost Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer, and Lucas Paqueta is on his way out of the club as well. West Ham need more creativity, and Ramsey could be the ideal acquisition for them.

The player has shown his quality with Aston Villa during his cameos, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to start for West Ham regularly. Regular football at the London club could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if the London club are willing to come forward with the required amount of money to get the deal done. They need to improve the squad to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign, and Ramsey would be a solid addition.