Wrexham AFC are interested in signing Wolverhampton defender Pedro Lima during the summer transfer window.

Wolves are prepared to send him out on loan this season so he can continue his development with regular first-team football. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club is unlikely to benefit the 19-year-old at this stage of his career.

Lima needs game time

Wrexham could prove to be the ideal destination for him. Having secured promotion to the Championship, they need to strengthen their squad. The talented young defender could be a key player for them next season. Signing him on loan would be a low-risk acquisition and would free up funds to improve other areas of the squad as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. According to a report from the Express & Star, Wolves are prepared to sanction his loan deal, and Wrexham have already shown interest in the player. Other EFL clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation, and it remains to be seen how things will unfold.

Pedro Lima would be a good fit

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson prefers to play with wing-backs, and therefore, Lima could be a good fit for their style of play. Regular football in the Championship could bring out the best in the Brazilian youth international. He is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch and could be a vital player for Wrexham next season.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to make the most of his loan move once it goes through. He will aim to continue his development with regular playing time and return to Wolves next summer as a more complete player, ready to push for a place in their first-team plans.

