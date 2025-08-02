Clear “transfer message” from Chelsea target on social media as advanced talks continue

Chelsea FC logo on corner flag (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a boost as RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has made it very clear he wants to leave his current club.

As highlighted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, it seems Simons has now removed mention of Leipzig on his Instagram bio as he sends a clear signal that he wants to be allowed to join Chelsea.

The Netherlands international is an exciting talent who finished last season with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for club and country, and it now looks like he could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

See below as Romano insists Simons’ social media activity is not a coincidence as he wants to join Chelsea, with talks at an advanced stage, even if the deal is not done yet…

?? Xavi Simons removing RB Leipzig from his Instagram bio, seen as transfer message: he wants Chelsea move. Negotiations remain advanced, more work to do to get it done but Xavi has 2 years left on his contract and won’t extend. ? https://t.co/Gi8Mwm22wO pic.twitter.com/H8wW1CkNhL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2025

Romano posted: “Xavi Simons removing RB Leipzig from his Instagram bio, seen as transfer message: he wants Chelsea move. Negotiations remain advanced, more work to do to get it done but Xavi has 2 years left on his contract and won’t extend.”

Xavi Simons to Chelsea is surely only a matter of time

Simons is not exactly being subtle here – he clearly wants to leave Leipzig, and that probably means he’ll be a Chelsea player before too long.

CFC have invested a lot of money in top young players like Simons in recent times, and this would represent another major coup for the Blues.

We’ve already seen Jamie Gittens join this summer to give Chelsea another attacking midfield option, but there could be room for Simons as well after the departures of Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

Chelsea could keep on spending

Chelsea might not be done even if they do bring in Simons, with the Telegraph also linking the west London giants strongly with a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Jadon Sancho was on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd last season, but Enzo Maresca and co. decided not to keep him.

That could mean there’s yet another gap to fill in attack, and it could see Chelsea raiding United once again.