Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the German defender Yann Bisseck from Inter Milan.

According to a report from FCInterNews, the defender has now informed the Italian club that he wants to join Crystal Palace. The London club have already offered him a four-year contract worth around €5 million per season.

It seems that the lucrative contract from the Premier League club has convinced the German defender to move to England. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are yet to secure an agreement with Inter Milan. The Italian outfit have already rejected a €32 million offer from Crystal Palace, and they are holding out for a fee of around €40 million.

The difference in valuation between the two clubs is not significant, and therefore, it is fair to assume that they will agree eventually. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Bisseck has been linked with Manchester United recently. On the other hand, West Ham were keeping tabs on him as well.

Bisseck to replace Guehi?

Crystal Palace need to sign a defender this summer. They were quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they could lose Marc Guehi this summer as well. The German defender could be the ideal replacement for the England international defender. Guehi is in the final year of his contract, and he is looking to move on in search of a new challenge. He wants to join a big club where he will be able to fight for major trophies.

Crystal Palace move would be ideal for Yann Bisseck

On the other hand, the German defender needs regular game time. He has been a useful player for Inter Milan, but the move to Crystal Palace will allow him to play more often. Regular football in the Premier League for the upcoming season could help him cement his place in the German national team ahead of the World Cup as well.

He was an important member of the team that reached the final of the UEFA Champions League and finished second in the Italian League last season. His experience of competing at the highest level could prove to be valuable for Palace.