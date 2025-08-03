Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed in an interview that he will introduce a new rule for the players, especially during training sessions for the upcoming campaign.

The Manchester United manager believes that the players will need to operate with more responsibility, and they will need to own their mistakes. He added that instead of treating the players with sensitivity, he will deal with them as men, and he will not shy away from pointing out their mistakes in training in front of everyone.

Amorim drops Man United bombshell, confirms “really talented” player wants “new challenge”

New rule for Man United players

“The rules are not to treat the players as babies, they have sons,” Amorim explained on The New York Times. “I treat them as a man, but they have rules now. And that can change the way you train. If you don’t train in the right way, I have footage to show you. And I show you in front of everybody. So I’m always on top.”

While there is no doubt that such an approach could build transparency behind the scenes at the club, it could also leave the players red-faced if they fail to live up to the expectations in training.

It will be interesting to see how the players react to the new rules being introduced.

Amorim wants to build a culture

It is evident that Amorim is looking to build a strong culture at the club. Manchester United finished close to the relegation zone last season, and for a club of their stature, it is simply unacceptable. There is no doubt that the team needs some tough treatment so that they can bounce back strongly.

Manchester United have clearly underperformed, and they have a reasonably good team at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if Amorim can get the best out of his players in the upcoming campaign and help them return to Europe for the next season.

Manchester United have missed out on European qualification for the upcoming campaign, and that is simply unacceptable.

Influential Man United figure commits to another season despite mounting interest