Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the highly rated French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already made initial contact to sign the 20-year-old defender from the French club. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done this summer. They could sign the player in the coming weeks if they manage to get rid of their fringe players. Alternatively, they could wait until 2026 to get the deal done.

Jacquet would be a future prospect

The 20-year-old is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Arsenal with the right guidance. Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and Jacquet will be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself.

It would be a huge step in the defender’s career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Playing for a club like Arsenal would allow him to push for trophies. He would get to learn from some of the best players in the world at the North London club, and it could accelerate his development.

Arsenal have top-class defenders like William Saliba, who can mentor the 20-year-old as well.

Can Arsenal sign Jeremy Jacquet?

Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their contact with an official proposal to get the deal done. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be a shrewd investment for the future.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer after missing out on the Premier League title last season. It will be interesting to see if they can add the required quality and depth to the side and win a major trophy next season.

