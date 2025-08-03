Romano provides clarity on Benjamin Sesko saga with Newcastle and Man United waiting

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The race to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is heating up, with a final decision from the player expected very soon.

According to trusted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Newcastle United and Manchester United are firmly in the mix to secure the signature of the 22-year-old Slovenian international, who is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer.

Newcastle have made their intentions clear, informing RB Leipzig last week that they are ready to meet the German club’s €75 million valuation, a figure that includes guaranteed fees plus add-ons.

Newcastle United remain active in Benjamin Sesko chase

Additionally, the Magpies are ready to agree to the personal terms proposed by Sesko’s camp, showing their determination to land the young striker as part of their ambitious plans moving forward.

However, Man United have not backed out of the race. Romano reports that the Red Devils remain in active contact with RB Leipzig and are prepared to launch a formal bid should Sesko indicate he prefers a move to Old Trafford.

With both Newcastle and Man United looking for a new striker this summer, Sesko has emerged as their top transfer target.

Eddie Howe has one eye on the Alexander Isak situation. If the Sweden international striker leaves the club this summer, then Sesko is going to be his ideal replacement. Although the Magpies have rejected Liverpool’s first official bid for their star player, his long term future at St. James’ Park remains uncertain.

Man United have serious interest in the RB Leipzig star

On the other hand, Ruben Amorim wants a new reliable attacker after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Sesko’s decision is expected to come down to his personal preference rather than just financial terms.

Both clubs can offer attractive projects: Newcastle, with their exciting rise under Eddie Howe and Champions League ambitions, and United, with their global stature and the promise of a leading role in Amorim’s rebuild.

While Leipzig are resigned to losing the striker this summer, they await Sesko’s final verdict along with both Premier League suitors.

Newcastle ready to rival Man United for another player amid Benjamin Sesko battle