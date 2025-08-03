Bruno Fernandes transfer bombshell as talks begin with Man United officials

(Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a high-profile target for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, with discussions now underway over a potential summer move.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Man United’s Director of Negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, recently met with Al-Nassr Sporting Director Simao Coutinho to explore the possibility of a transfer involving the Portuguese international.

The interest in Fernandes is said to be driven directly by Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus, who has personally requested the 30-year-old midfielder as a key reinforcement for his squad.

Al Nassr manager wants Man United midfielder

Jesus, himself a fellow Portuguese, believes Fernandes’ creativity, leadership, and experience would make him a transformative figure in the heart of Al-Nassr’s midfield, particularly as the club continues to invest heavily in top-tier talent.

While no deal has been agreed at this stage, the meeting between the two clubs’ representatives signals serious intent from the Saudi outfit.

Fernandes, who joined Manchester United in January 2020 from Sporting CP, has been a pivotal figure for the Red Devils, contributing consistently in goals, assists, and overall playmaking duties.

His leadership qualities have also seen him take over as club captain, making him a central figure both on and off the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes to leave United?

The prospect of losing Fernandes would be a major shake-up for Ruben Amorim’s squad, especially amid ongoing efforts to rebuild and challenge for major trophies.

However, with Saudi clubs continuing to flex their financial muscle and lure big-name players from Europe, United may soon have a decision to make, particularly if a significant offer arrives.

Fernandes has previously expressed his desire to compete at the highest level, including European football, but a move to Al-Nassr could offer him a lucrative new chapter, along with a reunion under a fellow countryman in Jesus.

