Chelsea were reportedly hoping to sign the Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea were hoping to sign in a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku. Lopez has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Barcelona reject Lopez approach

However, the move has now failed, and Barcelona have rejected their approach. The Spanish outfit are not keen on letting the 22-year-old leave the club, and he is highly rated by manager Hansi Flick as well.

Lopez has the attributes to develop into a top-class player for Barcelona, and letting him leave the club this summer would have been a mistake. Barcelona are looking to build a team capable of winning trophies consistently, and they need to hold their best players. Lopez is a promising young talent who could develop into a future star.

Chelsea could use Fermin Lopez

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more cutting edge and creativity in the final third, and it is no surprise that they were keen on the attacker. He is versatile enough to operate in the number ten role as well as a central midfielder. He could have helped them create goal-scoring opportunities.

Chelsea has been overly dependent on Cole Palmer when it comes to creativity and goals. They need more depth in that area of the pitch.

On the other hand, Nkunku has been linked to the move away from Chelsea this summer. He struggled for regular game time at the London club last season, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. He has been linked with clubs in Germany as well. It will be interesting to see if the French international can secure an exit from Chelsea. He does not have a future at the London club, and he will look to get his career back on track with a summer move.