Chelsea are interested in signing the Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the 23-year-old midfielder is a dream target for Chelsea, and they would love to sign him in the summer. However, they would have to pay around £80 million in order to get the deal done.

Rogers is currently one of the best young players in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for Aston Villa. He has the ability to develop into a star in future. He could be an exceptional acquisition for any club. Rogers has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Asking price for Rogers has been revealed

“We know he would be the dream signing for Chelsea if they were able to prise him away from Aston Villa,” he told Football Insider. “The Blues are big admirers of Rogers and see him as somebody who could add quality to their squad. “They’ve been keeping tabs on his development for a long time and would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. “I think the price tag will put off clubs, because they’re looking for in excess of £80million.”

Will Chelsea decide to submit an offer for Morgan Rogers?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to test Aston Villa’s resolve with an offer in the coming weeks. If they manage to get the deal done for Rogers, it would be a masterstroke. Even though the asking price might seem expensive, the player could justify the outlay in future.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be exciting for the midfielder as well. He will be able to compete at the highest level with them and test himself in the Premier League. He would also get the opportunity to fight for trophies regularly.

Rogers had an impressive season with Aston Villa, and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. He managed to score 14 goals last season and picked up 15 assists. Chelsea need more goals and creativity in the attack, and Rogers could have transformed them.