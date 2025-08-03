Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are now closing in on the capture of the Girona full-back Arnau Martínez.

The 22-year-old was an important player for the La Liga outfit last season, and they have agreed to sell the player to the London club for a fee of €10 million, as per Footmercato. The deal could prove to be a major bargain for Crystal Palace in the long run.

West Ham wanted to sign Martinez a few weeks ago as well.

Arnau Martinez could help Palace improve

Palace needed more depth in that area of the pitch, and Martinez could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. He has proven his quality in Spain, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well. He is capable of operating as a right back as well as a winger. He could help Crystal Palace at both ends of the pitch. He will help them tighten up defensively and create opportunities in the final third as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the defender. He is young enough to improve further, and he will look to test himself against world-class attackers in the Premier League. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, the transfer could look like a masterstroke.

Edouard set for exit

Crystal Palace need to improve their team this summer. They will be competing in Europe next season, and they need to build on their achievements from the last season as well. They managed to win the FA Cup last time out.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace attacker Odsonne Edouard is all set to leave the club this summer. He has struggled to establish himself as a key player for the Eagles, and they are now looking to get rid of him. Girona will sign the striker for a fee of around €6 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track with regular opportunities in Spain.