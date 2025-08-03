Exit talks brewing? Arsenal star open to move due to Mikel Arteta’s preference

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain as several clubs express interest in signing the Polish centre-back during the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep the 25-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, the final decision could ultimately rest with the player himself, particularly given his desire for more regular playing time.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023 and has shown glimpses of quality and composure when called upon. However, with fierce competition for places in the Gunners’ backline, including Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, Kiwior’s opportunities to start have been limited.

Arsenal have turned down approach for Jakub Kiwior

Romano reports that Arsenal have already turned down at least one formal approach for the defender, with a proposal from a Portuguese club being rejected earlier in July.

Arteta is believed to value Kiwior’s versatility, he can play both at centre-back and left-back, and sees him as a reliable squad player who can contribute across multiple competitions.

The player is understood to be evaluating his options carefully, balancing loyalty to Arsenal with personal ambitions.

Kiwior to leave the Gunners?

Several European clubs are keeping a close eye on developments, ready to make a move should the Gunners soften their stance or Kiwior push for an exit. While no deal is imminent, the situation remains open.

He was crucial for the Gunners last season when he filled the void after Gabriel’s injury and partnered Saliba in the defense for the Premier League giants, showing his quality week in week out.

With just weeks remaining in the transfer window, Arsenal may have to make a decision soon, either commit to giving Kiwior more opportunities or prepare for a potential departure.

