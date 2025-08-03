Influential Man United figure commits to another season despite mounting interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes is set to continue as a Manchester United player for at least one more season, despite mounting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese midfielder has made it clear he is fully focused on staying in Europe and has no intention of leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Recent weeks have seen renewed attempts from Saudi Pro League giants to lure Fernandes away from Manchester.

Al-Nassr were the latest to make an informal approach for the United captain, following an earlier effort by Al-Hilal before the Club World Cup.

Saudi Pro League clubs want Man United captain

Both clubs viewed Fernandes as a marquee signing capable of raising the profile of the league even further, with Al-Nassr especially keen to partner him with Cristiano Ronaldo in a high-profile reunion.

However, sources close to the player confirm that Fernandes remains completely committed to Man United and has no plans to leave during this transfer window.

His desire to compete at the highest level in Europe remains unchanged, and he is determined to help lead the club through a crucial transitional period under Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes’ current contract runs until June 2026, with an option for a further year, and United view him as an indispensable figure in their squad rebuild.

Bruno Fernandes has no desire to leave the club

As the team’s captain and creative heartbeat, Fernandes has been a consistent performer since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020, racking up goals, assists, and countless key contributions.

While the Saudi interest may persist, the message from Fernandes’ camp is clear, his future lies in Manchester, at least for now.

