(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, and they could look to include some players as part of the deal in order to bring the asking price down.

The 25-year-old Swedish International is valued at £150 million, and Liverpool are now pushing to find common ground with their Premier League rivals. They are unwilling to pay the £150 million fee for the striker, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring down the asking price by offering some players along with cash.

Liverpool could offer players in Alexander Isak deal

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, they could consider including one or two players out of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, and Federico Chiesa.

All five players are expected to leave the club this summer, and moving to Newcastle could be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to accept them as part of the deal. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and players like Nunez, Elliott, and Chiesa would be very useful acquisitions.

Nunez and Chiesa had mediocre seasons last time, but they have shown their air quality in the past. If they managed to regain their peak form, they could be outstanding acquisitions for Newcastle.

Elliott would be a superb option

On the other hand, Elliott is certainly one of the best young talents in the Premier League right now, and he would be a solid addition for Newcastle. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and he will help Newcastle improve going forward.

The young midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Liverpool will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would make sense for them to let him move on this summer.