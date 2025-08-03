Liverpool plot move for two-time CL winner as Plan B in case they fail to sign Isak

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be forced to shift focus in the transfer market, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo now emerging as a potential alternative to top target Alexander Isak.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, the Premier League champions are closely monitoring Rodrygo’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu in case their pursuit of Isak fails to materialise before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have signed attacking talent this summer with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike heading their summer rebuild under manager Arne Slot. However, they are expected to make more moves to strengthen their attack but it remains to be seen if that will be in the shape of Isak or Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Liverpool want Rodrygo as alternative Isak plan

The Reds’ ambitious £120 million-plus bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has reportedly collapsed after being flatly rejected by the Magpies. Newcastle remain firm in their stance that the Swedish international is not for sale, especially without securing a replacement first.

With the clock ticking towards the September 1 deadline, Liverpool must now weigh up their contingency options, and Rodrygo is firmly in the conversation.

The Brazilian attacker has seen little playing time this summer under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants rarely used the Brazilian in the Club World Cup this summer and that has not gone down well with the player.

Following the recent departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, Liverpool have been in the market for a high-calibre forward capable of stepping into a starting role. While Isak remains their top priority, Rodrygo presents an intriguing option with Champions League pedigree and La Liga experience under his belt.

At this stage, no formal move has been made by Liverpool for Rodrygo, and Real Madrid have yet to indicate a willingness to part ways with the 24-year-old.

Premier League clubs admire Real Madrid star

Several Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Rodrygo, but Madrid’s stance remains unchanged for now.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the versatile attacker but so far both the clubs have focused on other signings instead of the La Liga star.

It all depends on Liverpool’s chase of Isak this summer and if they fail to land him, the 24-year-old may join the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike in the attack at Anfield next season.

Rodrygo is a two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and he has a habit of scoring in crucial games for the Spanish giants, something that Slot would love to have at Anfield.

