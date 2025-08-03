Manchester United flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Barcelona player Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United are prepared to pay him astronomical wages to convince the player to join the club. Lopez has previously rejected Chelsea and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if he is open to joining Manchester United. Manchester United would be prepared to double his current wages.

Liverpool have been linked with Lopez as well.

Can Man United convince Fermin Lopez?

The 22-year-old is highly rated in La Liga, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He is capable of operating in the central attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add more technical ability in the final third. Manchester United could use a player of his quality.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester United need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. However, the player is not interested in seeking a transfer away from Barcelona, and the Spanish club is unlikely to force him out of the club either.

He is one of their best young prospects, and they will look to keep him at the club and nurture him into a future star.

Lopez would be a long-term asset

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Spanish midfielder. He has the attributes to develop into a world-class player in the future. Manchester United have done well to groom talented young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the Spaniard.

Furthermore, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they will not be able to offer the player European football next season. They are unlikely to be an attractive destination for him.