Man United hold Saturday evening talks to sign player called ‘better than Erling Haaland’

The battle for Benjamin Sesko’s signature is reaching a decisive stage, with Newcastle United now pushing hard to finalise a deal with RB Leipzig.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Magpies are prepared to improve their current offer of €75 million plus €5 million in add-ons, and there is growing optimism that an agreement on both the fee and structure is within reach.

Newcastle’s initial proposal already matches Leipzig’s valuation in terms of the fixed fee, but the two clubs continue to work on the finer details regarding add-ons and payment structure.

Newcastle United are making big moves to sign Sesko

Encouraged by progress in negotiations, Newcastle believe they are now in a strong position to close the club-to-club side of the deal swiftly, provided the player gives his approval.

However, the race is far from over. Manchester United remain in the frame and held direct talks with RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

While United have not yet submitted a formal bid, club sources suggest that an official offer is ready to be launched if Sesko signals his intention to move to Old Trafford. Leipzig are fully aware of United’s intentions, keeping the door open to both suitors.

The final outcome now rests with Sesko himself. The 22-year-old Slovenian striker is expected to make his decision soon, with both clubs eagerly awaiting his verdict.

Man United remain firmly in the race for RB Leipzig star

Sesko has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most promising forwards and his qualities have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Newcastle’s ambition and willingness to act quickly may give them an edge, but Man United’s over all project could prove to be decisive in the race to sign the Bundesliga attacker.

With both sides fully invested and RB Leipzig ready to sell, Sesko’s choice will determine which Premier League side lands one of the summer’s most coveted talents.

Man United target Sesko has been called ‘better than Erling Haaland’ by his former teammates.

