Man United star gives green light to Premier League rivals in latest transfer twist

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly given his full priority to Chelsea as the London club steps up its pursuit of the highly rated Manchester United winger.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks have already taken place between Chelsea and Garnacho’s camp, indicating the player’s openness to a Stamford Bridge switch.

However, negotiations between the two clubs have yet to begin, with Man United expected to demand a significant transfer fee.

Garnacho has been impressive at a young age but his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after Ruben Amorim made it clear at the end of last season that the player must find a new club for himself.

Ruben Amorim wants to sell Alejandro Garnacho

Particularly after the Europa League final defeat against Tottenham, Amorim was reportedly unhappy with the player and decided to offload him in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are now positioning themselves as serious contenders for his signature.

While personal terms do not appear to be an issue, with Garnacho clearly intrigued by the Chelsea project, the success of any potential move will depend heavily on the financial aspect.

United, who have already signed players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, are looking to sell some players in order to generate funds for their transfer business. One of the players they are considering selling is Garnacho.

Chelsea are expected to make a move for Man United star

As of now, no official bid has been made, and United remain focused on their own transfer objectives, particularly in midfield and attack.

From Chelsea’s perspective, the timing of a possible deal is not expected to be immediate. The club is currently prioritising player departures as part of a broader summer restructuring, as well as focusing on finalising a deal for Xavi Simons.

Nevertheless, Garnacho remains high on their list, and the groundwork being laid suggests a more concrete approach could materialise later in the window.

