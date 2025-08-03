Eddie Howe celebrates after a Newcastle win (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have secured an agreement to sign the highly rated English midfielder Muawiya Ghanem.

According to a report from NUFCBlog, Newcastle have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated midfielder, and he will join up with the club’s Academy. The player was reportedly on the radar of multiple top clubs, and Tottenham Hotspur were pushing hard to secure his signature. However, the player has chosen to move to Newcastle instead.

It will be interesting to see if he can continue his development with the youth teams and establish himself as an important first-team player for Newcastle in future.

Newcastle looking to build for the future

They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and investing in talented young players is the right way forward for them. Even though they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they will be able to afford top-class players, they will need to focus on developing their youth as well.

Newcastle have a rich history of grooming young players over the years, and Ghanem will certainly hope to fulfil his potential with the English club.

Spurs wanted Muawiya Ghanem

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be disappointed to have missed out on the highly talented midfielder. They have been adding to the formidable pool of young talent at the club in recent months as well. They have brought in multiple young players in recent windows. It is evident that they are looking to improve the team sustainably for the future.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move on to other targets now.

Newcastle will be delighted to have beaten the competition from other Premier League clubs for the midfielder. They will hope that he can develop into a useful player for them in the future.