Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine)

Newcastle United could look to make a move for the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak has been linked with the move away from the club, and Newcastle are looking to bring quality alternatives.

Newcastle need a quality striker

They have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa. It will be interesting to see if they can sign either of the two players this summer.

Both players have done quite well for their respective clubs, and they could prove to be exceptional acquisitions. Isak has been the best striker in the Premier League, and Newcastle will need to replace him properly. The player is on the radar of Liverpool, who have submitted an offer of around £110 million for the player. Newcastle have already turned down the initial offer from the Premier League champions, and they are holding out for a fee of around £150 million.

Newcastle could move for Ollie Watkins

As per the Daily Mail, Newcastle will turn their attention towards Watkins if encouraged. The 29-year-old is certainly one of the best attacking players in the league, and he could prove to be an excellent addition. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he will help the team creatively as well. He is a hard-working player who will help out defensively. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a reasonable deal for the England international.

Watkins could be the ideal attacker for Newcastle if they lose Isak. The 29-year-old is a complete forward, and he is at the peak of his career. He has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Newcastle. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need quality players at their disposal. Someone like Watkins could be the ideal fit.

Watkins has been linked with Manchester United as well.