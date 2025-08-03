Premier League club opens door for Newcastle United and Tottenham target to leave

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Yoane Wissa’s future at Brentford appears increasingly uncertain, with the club now open to letting the attacker leave, provided they secure a suitable replacement.

This marks a shift in Brentford’s stance from earlier in the summer window, where Wissa was considered untouchable.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, both the club and player are now working towards a potential transfer this month.

Wissa, 28, was notably absent from Brentford’s recent friendly against QPR, sparking speculation that an exit may be imminent.

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Yoane Wissa

Sources suggest that the player’s camp has been exploring options that suit his career ambitions, chief among them being participation in the UEFA Champions League.

That desire has put clubs like Newcastle United in pole position, given their intent to strengthen their attacking line ahead of another European campaign.

Newcastle United, for their part, are reportedly prepared to submit a bid for the DR Congo international, having tracked him closely in recent weeks. Eddie Howe’s side sees Wissa as a versatile forward who can offer width, pace, and a goal threat.

While a formal offer has yet to be confirmed, sources close to the situation suggest it could arrive soon if Brentford finalise a striker signing.

Tottenham have enquired about the Brentford star

Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest, making an enquiry earlier in the summer. Not only their participation in the Champions League could attract the player but also their long-term project and Premier League stature could still appeal to Wissa, depending on how the window develops.

The coming weeks will be crucial, with Brentford balancing the need to replace Wissa before allowing him to depart.

Brentford have already lost manager Thomas Frank and key players like Bryan Mbeumo as well as Christian Norgaard and now Wissa could be the next crucial figure to depart the club.

