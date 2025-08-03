Report: ‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool star agrees deal to leave the club this summer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made some big moves this summer under the leadership of manager Arne Slot.

While players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez have arrived, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Diaz have all left the club for a new adventure in their career.

Liverpool’s summer transfer business is far from over with the Premier League champions being linked with a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

There are still some high-profile names who are expected to leave the club this month and striker Darwin Nunez is one of them.

Liverpool are looking to replace Darwin Nunez

Having failed to impress Slot last season, the Dutch manager has made up his mind to replace the Uruguay international attacker in this transfer window.

According to TBR Football, the Reds star has agreed a deal in principle to leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed that the Merseyside club have started talks with the Saudi Pro League for the transfer of Nunez.

He said:

“Liverpool have a lot going on, and sales are part of their summer as well as the major incomings. Diaz is done but Nunez was always seen as the big sale.

“Liverpool respect Nunez hugely, they think he is a top talent but it has not worked out for him and he accepts that too. He has seen Wirtz and Ekitike come in and knows they want Isak – he knows there is little future for him.

“Nunez knows he is highly unlikely to get his move in Europe and that has seen him agree to a prospective move to Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi clubs are leading the race to sign Nunez

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are interested in a move for the Liverpool attacker and they are fighting for his signature.

The attacker showed flashes of brilliance during his time at Anfield but failed to find the consistency expected from a striker leading the line for a club as big as Liverpool. That is why they are chasing Isak this summer who has been a more consistent performer over the last few seasons.

Nunez has been labelled as an ‘unbelievable’ player by pundit Ally McCoist.

