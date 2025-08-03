Reports linking ‘lightning fast’ Man United star to Turkey move dismissed by Romano

(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Recent rumours linking Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho with a potential move to Turkish side Besiktas have been firmly dismissed.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the reports suggesting the Argentine could leave Old Trafford for Istanbul are “completely wide of the mark.”

There is, quite simply, no chance of such a transfer happening this summer as the young winger prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho wants Premier League move

Garnacho has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

It is understood that the player is fully focused on continuing his development in England’s top flight and has no desire to make a switch abroad at this stage of his career.

The young winger has, however, no future at Man United after Ruben Amorim made it clear to the player that he is not a part of his future plans at Old Trafford.

Following the Europa League final defeat against Tottenham, Amorim decided that it is best for the player and the club to part ways.

The suggestion of a move to Besiktas appears to be without foundation, and no discussions have taken place between the two clubs regarding the player.

Chelsea are interested in the Man United winger

With the player keen on a staying in the Premier League, Club World Cup winners Chelsea have been linked with a move for him and they could make an offer soon.

Garnacho’s decision to remain in the Premier League reflects both his ambition and belief that he can continue to grow in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Not only Chelsea but Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Man United star as they look to replace Son Heung-min who is heading out of the club this summer.

Former United defender turned pundit Phil Bardsley, speaking on MUTV, praised Garnacho by calling him ‘lightning fast’.

