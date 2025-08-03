Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club and manager.

Ruben Amorim has now confirmed that the player wants to leave. The 21-year-old was not a key player for Manchester United last season, and he struggled for regular game time.

Amorim believes that the South American has not been able to adapt to the managerial change, and he wants a new challenge. The Manchester United manager added that the 21-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and it is difficult to explain why it has not worked out for him at the club. So far.

Amorim confirms Alejandro Garnacho exit desire

Amorim said to The New York Times: “You can see he’s a really talented boy. Sometimes things don’t work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is, but it’s clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership. I can understand that. It’s not a problem. Sometimes (as a player) you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge.”

Garnacho needs to join the right team

It will be interesting to see whether the 21-year-old attacker ends up. Garnacho has been linked with clubs like Chelsea. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and joining the right club could bring out the best in him. He needs to compete at a high level, and he should look to join a club where he will be allowed to play regularly and express himself.

He registered 21 goal contributions last season, and his numbers will only improve with coaching and experience. In the right team, he could be a top-class performer. He is still very young, and he will get better with the right guidance. He could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for most teams in the country.