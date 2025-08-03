Sources: Man United, Chelsea & Man City target open to leave PSG after contract standoff

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to part ways with Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer as tensions grow over contract negotiations and salary structure, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper, whose current deal runs until June 2026, has made it clear he has no intention of signing an extension under the terms currently being proposed.

The Italian goalkeeper made 47 appearances for PSG last season and helped the French club win the treble under the leadership of manager Luis Enrique.

Donnarumma involved in contract standoff at PSG

The sticking point is PSG’s push for a performance-based salary model. While the club is willing to maintain Donnarumma’s current annual wage of €10.2 million, a significant portion would now be tied to appearances and match performance.

This offer has been firmly rejected by the player’s camp, who believe his contributions and status warrant guaranteed earnings rather than variable incentives.

After losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid, PSG are determined not to repeat the same mistake.

They are therefore prepared to sell Donnarumma now to avoid a potential zero-fee exit in 2026. The recent arrival of young French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille has also added uncertainty to Donnarumma’s long-term role as the club’s undisputed No. 1.

PSG have already informed Donnarumma to explore transfer options, and interest from the Premier League is growing rapidly. Three major English clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

Premier League clubs tracking Italian goalkeeper

Manchester United are eager to bring Donnarumma to Old Trafford as they look to replace the struggling Andre Onana. However, they would likely need to offload big earners such as Onana, Jadon Sancho, or even Alejandro Garnacho to make room financially.

Chelsea are also in the mix, with the club looking for a dependable presence between the sticks following inconsistent displays from Robert Sanchez. Though no official bid has been made, Donnarumma is viewed as a potential solution to their ongoing goalkeeping dilemma.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Donnarumma as well despite recently signing James Trafford, suggesting Pep Guardiola is open to further strengthening his squad’s depth in goal.

Donnarumma has publicly stated he wishes to remain in Paris, but his future remains in doubt as PSG hold firm on their performance-based approach.

